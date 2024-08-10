Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY25 guidance to $26.30-27.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 26.300-27.000 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $569.81 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $576.54. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

