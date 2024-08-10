Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.67.

PSI stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.50. 187,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$12.33 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 90,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

