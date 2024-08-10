Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.67.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSI

Pason Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$12.33 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$78,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,350 shares of company stock worth $1,520,239 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.