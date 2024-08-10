Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Passage Bio Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:PASG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. 1,233,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,982. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.20. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.