Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.50. The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $22.16. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paymentus shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 10,335 shares.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Paymentus in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paymentus by 128,017.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,888 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
