PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Daiwa America

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 250,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

