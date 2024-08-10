Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 82.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $38.69. 1,224,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

