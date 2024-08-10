Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.