PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Purchases $12,625.50 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMTGet Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,625.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,992.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. 655,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 781.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 198,688 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 159,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

