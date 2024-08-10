PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Purchases $12,625.50 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,625.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,992.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. 655,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 781.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 198,688 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 159,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

