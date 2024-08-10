PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Trading Down 1.6%

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 155.50 ($1.99). Approximately 27,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 188,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £348.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

In related news, insider Mark Wood sold 274,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £419,786.10 ($536,467.86). 49.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company’s technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

