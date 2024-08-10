Peraso (PRSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Peraso to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Peraso has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by $0.55. Peraso had a negative net margin of 135.95% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, analysts expect Peraso to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peraso Stock Performance

Shares of Peraso stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Peraso has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRSO shares. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Peraso in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Peraso in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peraso news, Director Ian Mcwalter purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,582.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

