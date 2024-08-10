Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Trading Down 2.3%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.69. 291,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 97,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Permianville Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 910,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Permianville Royalty Trust comprises 1.2% of Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pingora Partners LLC owned about 2.76% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.