Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Trading Down 2.3%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.69. 291,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 97,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.
Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.
