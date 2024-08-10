PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 367,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 396,759 shares.The stock last traded at $30.43 and had previously closed at $30.42.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.14 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair cut PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $905.95 million, a P/E ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

