PetroTal Corp. (PTAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PetroTal Stock Performance

Shares of PTAL stock opened at GBX 40.25 ($0.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PetroTal has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of £368.17 million, a P/E ratio of 335.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.30.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

