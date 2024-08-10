PetroTal Corp. (PTAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PetroTal Stock Performance
Shares of PTAL stock opened at GBX 40.25 ($0.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PetroTal has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of £368.17 million, a P/E ratio of 335.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.30.
PetroTal Company Profile
