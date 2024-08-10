Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,471,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after purchasing an additional 238,611 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 187,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

PFE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 25,795,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,826,602. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

