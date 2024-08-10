PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,848,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,226,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

