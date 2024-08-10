Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 17,716 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,358,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $992,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 11,281 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,802,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 86,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 11,763 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $406.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $437.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

