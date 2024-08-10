Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.04). 637,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 179,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Pineapple Power Trading Down 5.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a PE ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Pineapple Power Company Profile
Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. Pineapple Power Corporation plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pineapple Power
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.