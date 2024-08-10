Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

