Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 2740974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBI

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.