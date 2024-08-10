Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$12.91 on Thursday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market cap of C$317.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.62.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of C$148.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

