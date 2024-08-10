PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 11,553.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,513,000 after purchasing an additional 317,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 934.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $8,150,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.50. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $136.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

