Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Playtika has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Playtika Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PLTK opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

