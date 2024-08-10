Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 12239901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,109,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 16.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 572,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 48.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 115,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

