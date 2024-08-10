Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Portillo’s in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTLO

Portillo’s Stock Up 4.1 %

Portillo’s stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 1,929,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,579. The company has a market capitalization of $781.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 334,731 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.