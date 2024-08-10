Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Plans $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Portman Ridge Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 77,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,022. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $21.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.07). Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

