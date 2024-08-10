Premier, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Premier has increased its dividend by an average of 30.3% per year over the last three years. Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 625,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Premier has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $27.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $396,443.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,487,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,846 shares of company stock worth $3,099,352 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.