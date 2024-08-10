Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,906 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,589 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FL opened at $30.52 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FL shares. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

