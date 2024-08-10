Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Sonos worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.98. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sonos

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,857 shares of company stock worth $1,597,178. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.