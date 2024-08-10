Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,375 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $86,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 41,350.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

