Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Saul Centers worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Saul Centers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BFS opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $920.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.29). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Saul Centers

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

