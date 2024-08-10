Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,526 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

