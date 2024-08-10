Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,647 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of FOXF opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,135.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

