Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,655 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 173,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $27.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

