Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,989 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of First Hawaiian worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 39,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.67.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

