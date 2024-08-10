Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 428 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

APOG opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $70.64.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.