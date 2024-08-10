Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.29 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 827,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,559 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

LUMN stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Get Our Latest Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.