Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after buying an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Owens & Minor stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.