Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.21% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,479,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,679 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 364,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 250,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

DCOM opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $865.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

