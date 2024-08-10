Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

