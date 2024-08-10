Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

