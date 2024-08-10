Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,533 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 3,195.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 943,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 915,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $5.88 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

