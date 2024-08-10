Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 11,154 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

StoneCo Stock Up 3.8 %

STNE stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

