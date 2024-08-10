Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,696 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wix.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after acquiring an additional 117,146 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,045,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,554,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,851,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WIX opened at $162.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.67. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 142.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.