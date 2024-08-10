Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 21,731 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 147.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of PHINIA worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PHINIA in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,848,000 after acquiring an additional 102,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $47.51.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PHINIA

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.