Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 230,931 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 153.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,965 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 230,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,054 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 12.6 %

RKLB stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab USA

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.