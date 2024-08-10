Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 39,624 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,624 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Stock Up 0.4 %

SBGI opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.40. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Sinclair Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

