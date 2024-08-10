Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 546 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,943,000 after buying an additional 736,345 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,300,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,229,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,155,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

In related news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $31.76 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

