Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $86.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $235.64.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

