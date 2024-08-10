Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,734,252 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,705,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,734,252 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.82% of Amazon.com worth $34,219,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $166.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

